Bizarre Situation Unfolds As College Football Player Enters Transfer Portal From School He Never Attended

One of the most bizarre stories of the young college football offseason is playing out in Georgia this week. It involves a player who entered the transfer portal, but was called out for never playing on the team that he posted a photo of himself in uniform.

Jai’Quan ‘Quan’ Proctor, a Class of 2022 recruit, played his high school football at McIntosh County Academy in Darien, Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker had at least six scholarship offers from the likes of Liberty, East Carolina, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Toledo and Western Kentucky.

Proctor earned First Team All-Region honors as a senior while helping to lead a defense that held opponents to just 13.5 points per game. He is a good athlete who tallied 48 tackles, nine for loss and five sacks in his last year of high school.

Despite the offers from Group of Five programs, Proctor signed with Savannah State on Feb. 2, 2022 and was set to play for the Tigers. However, he apparently never joined the team.

Quan Proctor recently entered the transfer portal, but how?

Proctor tweeted that he had entered the transfer portal last week and included an image of himself in uniform. It looks like the photo was taken during a recruiting visit, but it was a Savannah State uniform nonetheless.

Not long after posting his tweet, Proctor was called out by Nick Trist. Trist is the quarterbacks coach, passing game coordinator and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers.

He said that Proctor “never attended” the school/program.

I’ve seen a lot of stuff on Twitter, but I’ve never seen someone claim to be transferring from a school / program they never attended. https://t.co/ND3IrIr7Qg — Coach Nick Trist (@CoachTrist) January 14, 2023

Technically, Proctor never said that he played for Savannah State. It was just implied, considering that he posted a photo of himself in uniform.

Proctor replied back in defense and gave his side of the story.

Never did I SAY I attended SSU I obviously committed and got my NLI released before the season to go to a program that I never played a snap for.

FYI🤡 — Quan Proctor (@Quan_Proctor) January 15, 2023

But the math doesn’t add up. If Proctor was released from his NLI, like he said, that means he was not on the team.

To enter the transfer portal, a compliance department needs to sign off on paperwork. If he was never on the team, there is no compliance department to sign off on his paperwork.

Proctor answered to those untied ends, but didn’t clear anything up.

I played for a different team of course I have been entered into the portal. — Quan Proctor on Twitter

However, there is no record of Proctor playing elsewhere. He is not listed on Savannah State’s roster, nor the roster of another school. Neither his social media nor HUDL profiles indicate that he ever played for another program. If he played for another school in 2022 and then entered the transfer portal, wouldn’t he have posted a photo of himself in the uniform from that team?

It is a mystery. How did Proctor enter the transfer portal?