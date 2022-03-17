QB Baker Mayfield Requests Trade From Browns

It’s been a rough day for the Cleveland Browns. Out of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, Cleveland has now received a trade request from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Cleveland brass wanted to move forward with Mayfield after its failed pursuit of Watson, offering to fly to Texas to meet with Mayfield. In Mayfield’s mind, the bridge has been burned.

“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on,” Mayfield told ESPN Thursday. “The relationship is far too gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”

The Browns said they will not be accommodating Mayfield’s request. Mayfield’s request comes just two days after posting a heartfelt “thank you” letter to Browns fans on Twitter.

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

Mayfield is set to enter his fifth season with the Browns, without a long-term deal in place. Cleveland exercised his fifth-year option after his four-year, $32.7 million rookie deal came to an end after the 2021 season.

His tenure in Cleveland has been a roller coaster, from becoming the first Browns signal caller to win a playoff game since 1994 in 2020, to going 6-8 in 14 starts this past season. In four seasons, Mayfield has thrown for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions on 61.6% passing.

