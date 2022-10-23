Put Sabres Dahlin On The Norris Shortlist After Record-Setting Start

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored last night in his fifth straight game. That extends the NHL record that he holds for the most consecutive games with a goal scored to open a season.

Dahlin’s record-extender came via a seeing-eye wrister against the Canucks on Saturday night.

Rasmus Dahlin has 5 goals in the first 5 games of the season. pic.twitter.com/xeyrKbi1Gz — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) October 23, 2022

How impressive is that feat? The previous record was four games and set by Montreal Maroons defenseman Baldy Northcott during the 1932-33 season.

There haven't been many defensemen to score in each of their team's first three games of a season, but Rasmus Dahlin is now one of them.#NHLStats: https://t.co/gijpiRD7O3 pic.twitter.com/AQ123egnF0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 19, 2022

The record stood for so long that, the previous record-holder’s name was Baldy.

Finding twine in five straight to open a campaign is also a Buffalo Sabres franchise record. The previous franchise record was shared by Gilbert Perrault and Thomas Vanek who scored in four straight in 1979 and 2008 respectively.

Rasmus Dahlin



Extends NHL record for the longest goal streak to begin a season by a defenceman.



Also ties Sabres record for longest goal streak to begin a season, joining Gilbert Perreault (1979) & Thomas Vanek (2008)



#LetsGoBuffalo — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 23, 2022

Dahlin was the first overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft and while he has always been solid he seems to be coming into his own as the elite puck-moving defensemen scouts knew he could be.

He had 53 points in 80 games last year. He already has 8 through 5 this season and has helped the Sabres to a strong 4-1 start.

It’s a bit early to say he’s a Norris Trophy candidate… but he’s a Norris candidate.

Dahlin hails from Sweden, and puck-moving D-men are as Swedish as lingenberries, IKEA, and World War II neutrality.

Lidstrom, Karlsson, Hedman; now Dahlin.

It’s super early, but Dahlin’s goal-scoring clip makes him the front-runner at the moment, but there are still some absolute gamers who will have something to say about that.

Dahlin Is Joining The Norris Race

Colorado Avalanche D-man Cale Makar is the reigning Norris Trophy winner and is still the heavy favorite. Though it’s worth noting he’s goalless through 6 games, but still accruing points at a point-per-game pace.

Meanwhile, check out Dahlin’s stats thus far:

Rasmus Dahlin among NHL defenseman:



Goals: 1st (5)

Points: 1st (8)

Shots: 9th (18)

TOI: 13th (24:26) pic.twitter.com/J8TInRq3YK — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) October 23, 2022

Is that good?

Yeah. It is.

Looking ahead to the NHL Awards in Nashville next year, DraftKings has Makar at +135 to take home his second-straight Norris, with Nashville’s Roman Josi at +750, and Tampa’s Victor Hedman and the New York Ranger Adam Fox at +900.

Rasmus Dahlin? +2500.

However, he keeps playing like he is and the Sabres continue to play well, expect Dahlin’s name to shoot toward the top of the list. Fast.

