Push To Cancel Dave Chappelle Backfires, Comedian Adds Four-Part Special To Netflix Deal

Videos by OutKick

Comedian Dave Chappelle has been on the wrong side of the media’s agenda after releasing a stand-up special in 2021 (titled “The Closer”) that included jokes about the transgender community.

Social media’s typical demands for Chappelle’s platform to be stripped and lucrative Netflix deal to be nixed were underway, and it appears that the sane people paid no mind.

Essentially, Dave Chappelle won. Again.

Netflix announced this week that rather than cutting back on the Chappelle content to satiate the woke mob, they’re doubling down by giving him a four-part special, titled “Chappelle’s Home Team.”

Netflix’s new special, part of their “Netflix Is A Joke” slate, will feature acts by frequent Chappelle collaborators Donnell Rawlings and Earthquake, along with two additional comics to headline the episodes.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career,” Chappelle announced as part of the promo. “Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment.”

In Oct. 2021, the overblown “Closer” backlash escalated when 30 employees from Netflix’s hub in Los Angeles walked out of the building in protest. The stand-up special received over 10 million views in its first month of release.

Dave Chappelle not canceled: Comedian to produce 4 Netflix specials after 'Closer' controversyhttps://t.co/1Q8l8BYyae — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 19, 2022

Critics expected Netflix to fold to the demands, but their investment in the legendary comedian proved more valuable. In 2016, the streaming service signed Chappelle to a $20 million-per-release deal.

Chappelle earned roughly $24 million for “The Closer.”

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela