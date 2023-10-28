Purdue WR’s Insane Touchdown Catch Was The Only Positive For The Boilermakers Against Nebraska

Videos by OutKick

The Purdue Boilermakers probably won’t take home many positives from their loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. But this insane catch from Jayden Dixon-Veal will make that list.

Facing a 3rd-and-15 from the Nebraska 29, Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card flushed to his right and looked for options down field. Dixon-Veal scrambled to get himself open, and rushed towards the near pylon.

Card’s throw could have been a better, but Dixon-Veal didn’t care. Most receivers wouldn’t make the effort to go for this ball, but Dixon-Veal did. Most wide receivers – even if they did dive – would not have caught the ball. But Dixon-Veal isn’t most receivers.

Somehow, some way, the Purdue wideout caught the ball.

🚂 @BoilerFootball gets on the board with this incredible catch pic.twitter.com/N4UQko90oT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

The catch should easily make it on ESPN’s “Top 10 Plays” segment tomorrow. Nevertheless, Purdue didn’t earn any style points for the circus catch, and the score barely chipped into a 24-point deficit.

Nebraska ended up winning the conference matchup by a score of 31-14. It was a day to forget for the Boilermakers, who fell to 2-6 overall.

But they left Lincoln knowing they’ve got a dawg in Dixon-Veal. Unfortunately, they’ll need a few more of those if they want to turn their season around.