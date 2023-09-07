Purdue Volleyball Coach Applauds Nebraska’s Record-Breaking Volleyball Match, Pitches Idea For Game At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Videos by OutKick

The University of Nebraska’s women’s volleyball team dropped a lot of jaws by drawing more than 90,000 people to a match. Obviously, other coaches like Purdue’s Dave Shondell certainly took notice.

While Shondell noted the match — which set an attendance record for a women’s sporting event — was a big deal, it’s up to everyone else to keep the sport’s momentum going.

Shondell addressed the media and talked about the Cornhuskers’ match match against Omaha in a video posted to X by WLFI’s Kelly Hallinan.

Dave Shondell discusses Nebraska volleyball drawing 92,003 fans and breaking the world record for a women's sporting event.



He said the only way Purdue can beat that record would be to play at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. pic.twitter.com/dmxBVaHIZE — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) September 4, 2023 “It just means so much to anybody that has been involved in our sport,” Shondell said. “And not only did they draw 92,003 fans for a volleyball match, Nebraska ran such a first-class operation. The whole thing was just done flawlessly.

I mean, they poured their resources into that match,” he continued. “From the president of the university to the athletic director, everybody just poured everything they had into that match.

Shondell said that while he didn’t watch the match live, he did watch the social media reaction to it.

“It was amazing for our sport, and to break the world record for women’s athletics is a pretty big deal.

Shondell noted that Nebraska is leading the way on this front. In addition to the mammoth 92,003-strong crowd they drew late last month, the team has a streak of selling out their home arena — which seats 13,000 people — for more than 300 matches.

And while everyone is chasing Nebraska and their record, there aren’t too many venues that can hold more than 92,000. Shondell pointed out that it just so happens that the biggest sports venue in the world is just a quick drive from Purdue’s campus.

“The only place I think we could go to beat that would be Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Shondell said.

Yes. Make that happen.

Of course, there would be some logistical hurdles, but IMS can seat around 235,000 and accommodate even more. Would they all have good views of the game? Hell no. Someone be like a mile away from the court.

Still, it would be something to see, wouldn’t it?

