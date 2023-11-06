Purdue Mascot Trolled Michigan’s Sideline In Hilarious Fashion

Videos by OutKick

Purdue’s mascot, Purdue Pete, was in prime form Saturday night against the Michigan Wolverines.

Tensions were high going into the Big Ten game after Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters made it clear he has no doubt in his mind Michigan cheated.

The Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh face allegations that former staffer Connor Stalions ran a massive sign stealing/cheating operation over the past couple years.

Following the win for Michigan, Walters blew past Harbaugh during the postgame handshake, but that might not have been the best feud content.

That came courtesy of Purdue’s mascot.

Purdue mascot trolls Michigan.

Purdue Pete was spotted wearing what appeared to be an Ohio State robe while holding a giant fake camera pointed directly at Michigan’s sideline, according to MLive.com.

You can check out the absolutely hilarious photo of the mascot below.

Purdue mascot. Lol this is legit hilarious. pic.twitter.com/KRTUtyHKrT — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) November 5, 2023

I give all the credit in the world to the guy in the mascot costume. Michigan is being accused of pulling off college football’s most successful and complex cheating operation in my lifetime.

There’s no point in running, hiding from it or pretending it’s not happening. It’s the biggest story in sports. That’s not to say Michigan is guilty or innocent. It’s just the facts of the matter.

Teams might as well troll them. CIA Stalions allegedly ran point on a cheating scheme that is downright mind-blowing. Opponents and rival fans 100% should be leaning in and being petty. That’s what makes college sports so awesome.

Well, that’s exactly what Purdue’s mascot did, and you simply love to see it. Every team Michigan plays the rest of the year should do the exact same.

Purdue Pete trolled Michigan over alleged sign stealing cheating scheme. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Stalions has since resigned, but this situation isn’t going away. Lean into and cause drama! Inject it right into my veins. Shoot me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.