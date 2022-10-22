Taylor Swift Releasing A New Album Is Terrible News For Purdue Football

Purdue might be in huge trouble Saturday against Wisconsin thanks to Taylor Swift.

Swift dropped “Midnights” for her millions of fans around the globe Friday, and that’s not good news for fans of the Boilermakers.

Going back to 2006, Purdue is 0-7 following the release of a Taylor Swift album during the season. She had two albums released out of season for Boilermakers.

Purdue has never won a game directly after a Taylor Swift album release. Think I’m kidding…



2006: Lost to Penn St.

2008: Lost to Iowa

2010: Lost to Illinois

2012: Lost to Minnesota

2014: Lost to Nebraska

2017: Lost to Northwestern

2019: Lost to Nevada



*2020 was out of season* — Dub Jellison (@DubJellison) October 22, 2022

This tweet seems like an unbelievable stat, but it’s true. I checked the data myself, and Purdue has never won a football game after an album released during the season.

Now, the 5-2 Boilermakers are traveling to Madison to battle a Wisconsin team that is fighting like a cornered and injured animal.

Fans of the Badgers were already feeling good about this game. Add in the data about Taylor Swift, and this could get ugly for Jeff Brohm’s team.

Purdue is 0-7 after Taylor Swift releases an album during the football season. She released “Midnights” Friday. The Boilermakers play Wisconsin Saturday. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What’s interesting is this is the opposite of the situation Texas has been in historically with Taylor Swift. While Purdue can’t buy a win after an album release, the Longhorns usually cruise to victory.

Following a Swift album coming out, the Longhorns are 8-1. That number does include the summer album rolling into week one of 2020.

So, Swift dropping new music is definitely not bad news for everyone in college football. It’s just very bad news for Purdue.

Purdue has never won a game following Taylor Swift releasing an album. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Purdue and Wisconsin kick at 3:30 EST on ESPN, and something tells me the Badgers at -1.5 might be the play.