Drew Brees Reportedly Joining Purdue’s Coaching Staff In Interim Role

Drew Brees is headed back to the place that made him famous.

The retired NFL quarterback has joined Purdue’s coaching staff for the bowl game against LSU in an interim assistant capacity. The former Saints superstar will coach in the game, help with prep and recruiting. Purdue recently announced Marcus Walters as the team’s new head coach.

The Boilermakers will play LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

He wanted to help during the coaching transition. He’ll assist team in prep for the Citrus Bowl and coach in the game. He can also recruit via an NCAA waiver. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 15, 2022

Brees is by far the most famous football player to ever come out of Purdue, and it’s not particularly close. It’s not close at all.

It’s hard to think about a player from Purdue you can even include in the same sentence as Brees. Not only did he dominate in college, but he also tore up the NFL with the Saints.

Now, he’s returning to West Lafayette to join the coaching staff at the school where he cut his teeth playing major college football.

From a recruiting standpoint, this is a huge win for Purdue. Coaching aside, the best thing Brees can do for the team is help recruit.

Imagine Drew Brees traveling to meet a top QB recruit with new head coach Ryan Walters. How could any teenage prospect not be blown away by one of the top QBs of the past two decades sitting in his living room.

How much will Brees coach against LSU? That remains to be seen, but Walters needs him hitting the recruiting trailer immediately.