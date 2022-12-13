Purdue Announces New Football Coach

The Purdue Boilermakers have a new football coach.

The Boilermakers announced Tuesday morning that Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has been tapped as the next man to lead the football team.

Contract details aren’t known at this time. Previous head coach Jeff Brohm took the Louisville job.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University. I am grateful to Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski and to President Daniels for this incredible opportunity. Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus. My wife Tara and I, along with our boys, are beyond excited to join the Purdue and West Lafayette communities. Boiler Up,” Walters said in a statement released by the team.

Ryan Walters helped Illinois have a great defense.

The Fighting Illini finished the regular season with an 8-4 record, and Walters’ incredibly tough defense was a huge reason why the team was so successful.

Illinois held five P5 opponents this season to 10 or fewer points. The most points Illinois gave up all season was 31 to Aidan O’Connell and Purdue – his new team.

Purdue hires Ryan Walters. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Opponents of Illinois and Walters only hit the 20-point mark three times. As a whole, Illinois had to really be carried by their defense, and Walters’ performance as DC has now earned him a head coaching job.

It might not be the flashiest hire in the Big Ten. It’s certainly not Matt Rhule going to Nebraska or Luke Fickell going to Wisconsin. However, it’s still a very solid choice for the Boilermakers.

Ryan Walters is the new head coach at Purdue. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ryan Walters certainly has his work cut out for him, but it’s officially a new era in West Lafayette.