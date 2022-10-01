Star Purdue QB Gets Important Health Update

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell will reportedly start Saturday against Minnesota.

O’Connell has been trying to heal from an upper-body injury, and the future NFL passer didn’t play last week against Florida Atlantic.

However, O’Connell is expected to make his return Saturday, and start against the 21st-ranked Gophers, according to ESPN.

Purdue Boilermakers QB Aidan O’Connell will start against Minnesota. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

O’Connell has been off to a fire start through the first three games of the season he’s played. He’s thrown for 1,000 yards, eight touchdowns and an interception so far this season.

He is without a doubt one of the best quarterbacks in America, and could end up being a very high pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Purdue is simply a different and substantially worse team when O’Connell is not on the field. They need him on the field, playing and playing at a high level.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell is expected to return against Minnesota. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Minnesota is a solid team and the Gophers have some dogs. If the Boilermakers want any shot at pulling off a big upset, Aidan O’Connell needs to be under center. Fortunately for fans, that will be the case. Now, we wait to see how he’ll spin it against P.J. Fleck’s squad.

Written by David Hookstead

David is a college football fanatic who foolishly convinces himself every season the Wisconsin Badgers will finally win a national title. Has been pretending to be a cowboy ever since the first episode of Yellowstone aired.

