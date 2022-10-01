Star Purdue QB Gets Important Health Update

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell will reportedly start Saturday against Minnesota.

O’Connell has been trying to heal from an upper-body injury, and the future NFL passer didn’t play last week against Florida Atlantic.

However, O’Connell is expected to make his return Saturday, and start against the 21st-ranked Gophers, according to ESPN.

Purdue Boilermakers QB Aidan O’Connell will start against Minnesota. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

O’Connell has been off to a fire start through the first three games of the season he’s played. He’s thrown for 1,000 yards, eight touchdowns and an interception so far this season.

He is without a doubt one of the best quarterbacks in America, and could end up being a very high pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Purdue is simply a different and substantially worse team when O’Connell is not on the field. They need him on the field, playing and playing at a high level.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell is expected to return against Minnesota. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Minnesota is a solid team and the Gophers have some dogs. If the Boilermakers want any shot at pulling off a big upset, Aidan O’Connell needs to be under center. Fortunately for fans, that will be the case. Now, we wait to see how he’ll spin it against P.J. Fleck’s squad.