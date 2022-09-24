Superstar Purdue QB Hit With Bad Health News

It sounds like there’s a very real chance Aidan O’Connell won’t be on the field Saturday for the Boilermakers.

The Purdue quarterback is a game-time decision against Florida Atlantic with an unknown injury, according to Pete Thamel.

Sources: Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell is a gametime decision against FAU on Saturday with an unspecified injury. O'Connell is fifth nationally in passing yards. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 23, 2022

Despite Aidan O’Connell being a game-time decision for the Boilermakers, Purdue is still a -16.5 favorite at DraftKings against the Owls.

Clearly, oddsmakers aren’t super concerned about whether or not he’s under center Saturday night.

Aidan O’Connell is putting up huge numbers for Purdue.

Through three games, O’Connell has been absolutely balling. Despite Purdue being 1-2, the senior quarterback has put up huge numbers.

Aidan O’Connell is a game-time decision against FAU. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He’s thrown for 1,000 yards, eight touchdowns and only has one interception. That’s an outstanding stat line for anyone QB.

The Boilermakers might have had a disappointing start, but O’Connell is doing more than enough to pull his weight.

Will Aidan O’Connell play against FAU? (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Hopefully, he’s on the field Saturday night against the Owls and slinging it. Fortunately for Purdue, the Boilermakers should be just fine if he needs to take a game off.