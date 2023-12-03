Pump The Breaks On An Aaron Rodgers Return This Season

Videos by OutKick

It’s been quite a week for Aaron Rodgers.

Not only did the future Hall of Famer celebrate his 40th birthday, but he also got cleared to return to football just 11 weeks after suffering a torn Achilles.

And sure, it might have been a welcome sight for poor New York Jets fans to see Rodgers hopping around on the practice field. But if you’re expecting the four-time NFL MVP to suit up for an actual game this season, you might want to pump the breaks.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.



Rodgers will not play in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. No surprise there, since his practice window opened less than a week ago. And if the Jets don’t activate him by Dec. 20, his 2023 is done regardless.

Right now, the veteran QB is eyeing the Dec. 24 game against the Washington Commanders for his return — unless his team’s postseason hopes have been squashed by then.

At 4-7, the J-E-T-S are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet. But it would take a miracle for them to sneak in. And unless that miracle happens, Rapoport says, Rodgers will watch from the sidelines.

No Playoffs, No Aaron Rodgers

The 10-time Pro Bowler acknowledged returning to the field is risky. Because being cleared doesn’t mean he’s 100% healthy.

“If we are out of it, I would be surprised if they OK’d that to come back,” Rodgers told reporters.

When Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into Week 1, everyone assumed he would be sidelined for the rest of the season. The fact that he’s back on the practice field now is nothing short of remarkable.

But practice reps and real-life game snaps are entirely different beasts.

“Sources say he’s doing himself no further harm to be in a practice setting, and there is no point in slowing him down,” Rapoport reported.

“The most prevalent risk would be his surgically repaired Achilles reacting to unexpected movement or trauma, and that won’t happen until all parties sign off down the road.”

And in the meantime, it’s going to be Tim Boyle under center. Sorry, Jets fans.

