Psych! Snoop Dogg Is Not Giving Up Smoking Weed

You didn’t really think Snoop Dogg was giving up the ganja, did you?

Late last week, the rap superstar and the world’s most famous pothead seemed to suggest he was undergoing a lifestyle change. He posted the shocking announcement on his Instagram account.

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” he wrote. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

OutKick’s Matt Reigle sniffed out the ruse right away — suggesting Snoop’s announcement had all the markings of an elaborate a publicity stunt.

There’s no way Snoop is actually quitting the devil’s lettuce, right?

The Doggfather has two of his own marijuana brands, Leafs by Snoop and Death Row Cannabis. Perhaps giving up “smoke” means turning to smokeless products like vape pens or edibles?

Well turns out, it’s neither. But it was, in fact, a publicity stunt.

On Monday, Snoop revealed a partnership with Solo Stove — a brand that makes smokeless fire pits. Proving once again the guy who brought you Doggystyle is a marketing and entrepreneurial genius.

“I love a good fire outside but the smoke was too much,” Snoop said in a release. “Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family.”

Under this partnership, D-O-double-G is the official “smokesman” for the brand. Solo Stove will sell limited edition products bearing the hip hop mogul’s name and logo.

If he’s not smoking green, he’s making it. Well played, Snoop.

