Snoop Dogg Seems To Imply That He’s Hanging Up His Rolling Papers, But It Sure Reeks Of A Publicity Stunt

Rapper and man who has smoked grass than a mishap during an amateur fireworks display, Snoop Dogg, has made a shocking announcement: that he intends to give up smoke.

However something about this stinks… stinks like skunky sticky-icky…

The Doggfather announced the apparent lifestyle change the way anyone announces a lifestyle change these days: by posting it on Instagram.

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” he wrote.

“Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Now, here’s where I had a problem. Who says they’re giving up “smoke?” People say that they’re giving up “smoking.”

Plus, Snoop doesn’t mention his favorite plant by any of its many names.

So if Snoop is not giving up “the weed” but is giving up smoke, does that mean that the man behind “Gin and Juice” (the song, not the beverage) is becoming a vape guy? An edibles guy?

Whichever it is I’m sure soon enough Snoop will roll out his own brand of whichever. If I had to put money on one of them, I’d guess he’s going down the vape path. Edibles pack a punch, but considering the tolerance the man has built up over the years, that may be a bridge too far from a caloric standpoint.

I think Snoop Dogg — who is a grandfather by the way, if you can believe that — is just going to embrace the smokeless pot lifestyle that so many stoners and people who can’t sleep in recent years.

And he’s going to make a bundle of cash while doing it.

