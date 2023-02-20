Prosecutor Allowed MSU Shooter To Own Gun After Softening Charges In The Name Of Racial Equity

Videos by OutKick

Had a progressive prosecutor not dismissed felony gun charges against the Michigan State University shooter, he would have been barred from owning a firearm at the time of the killings last week.

In August 2021, Ingham County prosecutor Carol Siemon (D) made it her official policy to drop mandatory prison sentences for felony firearms charges.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, this specific soft-on-crime approach allowed the MSU killer — we will not print his name — to own a gun and shoot up a university, leaving three dead and five wounded.

Siemon ended mandatory sentencing for felony firearm charges in the name of “race equity.” She argued the sentencing enhancement led to “dramatic racial inequity,” a means unfair to black felons like the killer.

“[The shooter] was charged in June 2019 with illegally carrying a concealed handgun without a permit, but later had those charges dismissed by the office of Ingham County prosecutor Carol Siemon (D.),” reports the Free Beacon.

Siemon’s office allowed the gunman to plead guilty to a lesser misdemeanor gun charge, for which he served just over a year on probation.

He initially faced up to five years in prison for the felony charge, a sentencing that would have kept him in prison to this day.

“[The] gunman who killed three and wounded five others at Michigan State University on Monday would have been barred from owning a firearm at the time of the shooting had he not had felony gun charges dismissed by a progressive prosecutor,” writes the Free Beacon.

So while the media, and particularly Joe Scarborough, blame Republicans for each deadly shooting, including this one, what happened at MSU falls strictly on the shoulders of the other side.

In fact, the prosecutor is part of George Soros’s vast public safety network. Carol Siemon has also backed other progressive prosecutors who support lessening charges in the name of racial equity.

As a prosecutor, Carol Siemon sought not to protect the community but to weaponize the racial reckoning for her political advantage.

Of course, the plan backfired.

Siemon retired from the prosecutor’s office at the start of 2023 amidst criticism from judges and law enforcement officials for her counterproductive crime policies.

Her successor, John Dewane, has since denounced her lax approach to felony firearms charges.

“[The MSU shooter] would not have been able to legally purchase, own, or possess a firearm if he had been convicted of carrying a concealed weapon.” accurately said Dewane.

Conclusion: do not soften charges against violent criminals on the basis of their skin color. And don’t elect woke prosecutors with such intentions.