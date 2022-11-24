ProFootballDoc: Von Miller Suffers Significant Knee Injury

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller suffered a potential season-ending knee injury based on my review of the video.

Late in the second quarter, his right foot stuck in the turf while being stepped on causing his knee to give way in a manner consistent with an ACL tear.

Full analysis: https://t.co/HaGH8SJQK1



By video, our panel of doctors have significant worry Von Miller suffered a season-ending knee injury on this play#NFL #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/YzExWDtqcy — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) November 24, 2022

Von Miller did have a previous ACL tear in that same right knee and of course re-tears can happen. The best-case scenario would be that he has some underlying previous laxity that caused the knee to shift on video without new damage. Bills Mafia will need to hold their breath while awaiting a forthcoming MRI.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport offered a ray of hope.

The initial diagnosis for #Bills star Von Miller is a knee sprain, source said. That would be a good outcome. No one has ruled out a more serious injury, but some hope. He has an MRI and other tests tomorrow to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2022

However, one must remember that medically a sprain is a tear. A grade 3 sprain of the ACL would mean a complete tear. Despite some optimism, this does not alleviate fear of ligament tear.

Either way, Miller is going to miss significant time. We hope the video lies and his ACL is spared but his season is in jeopardy.

Buffalo Bills defender Von Miller suffered a potential season-ending injury on Thanksgiving against the Lions. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Friend Odell Beckham, Jr. — who is being recruited to Buffalo by Miller and is recovering from his own ACL re-tear on turf at the Super Bowl — weighed in.

GET RID OF TURF. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 24, 2022

After the snow game move, this is the Bills second-straight game on slit film turf. The NFLPA and its players have called for banning this type of field due to risk of injury.