ProFootballDoc: Viral Geno Smith Photo Raises Eyebrows; Joe Burrow Torn Ligament Identified, No Fine For Bengals, And De’Von Achane Not A Concern

The Geno Smith photo — that cringey shot of him on a meeting room table getting treatment for his elbow injury this week — was broadcast on NBC in prime time Thursday evening and is making the rounds on social media.

It’s not so much Smith was getting the treatment. It’s just that he was getting the treatment during a production meeting with NBC personnel. On a meeting room desk. Likely knowing that thing was going to make the rounds.

Yeah, that one is eyebrow raising.

“In my 17 years, that’s unprecedented,” OutKick contributor Dr. David Chao said Friday. “I’ve never seen or heard of anything like that. Unprecedented. Mind blown. Never seen anything like that before.”

The doctor tweeted his feelings after seeing the shot and hearing from various folks who are in disbelief the photo is now in the public domain.

Was Geno Smith Making A Point During Treatment?

“I get the dedication to rehab. But you can’t break away for 15 minutes?” Dr. Chao asked. “And, you’re going to do it on the quarterback meeting room table. Look, training room tables are mobile. You can carry them in there. You didn’t even clear out the table.

“What was that?”

Smith had to know he was being photographed. It’s not known if he was told the photo would be used on national TV because much of what happens or is said in those production meetings is meant to be understood or used only on background while other stuff is on the record.

So what was the point of this “unprecedented” rehabilitation session?

Well, maybe Smith was trying to make a point his injury should be considered as the broadcast discussed him on Thursday. Or maybe he was trying to drive a narrative about his work ethic in trying to recover so he could play.

“Yeah, different players have different personalities …,” Dr. Chao said. “There are some players who draw attention to their injuries and others who are always, ‘I’m good,’ I’ve heard that on the sideline a lot. That’s Philip Rivers. ‘No, I’m good.’ “

If Smith was trying to send some message he could as easily have wrapped the elbow in ice, have a stimulus machine on and do the production meeting that way because the big bulging ice pack would have sent a definitive message something’s amiss.

In any case, the photo was just weird.

Joe Burrow Recovery From Surgery ‘Reliable’

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (wrist): Everyone knows he’s out for the remainder of the season and will likely have surgery next week to repair a ligament in his right wrist.

And now the news:

“The pop he felt was the scaphoid and luminate bones separating,” Dr. Chao said. “The scapholunate ligament is what I believe he tore. It holds those two bones together. That’s why he needs surgery.”

There is something called the Watson test in which one deviates the wrist, which is what happens when a quarterback follows through on a pass. The throw stresses the ligament and can drive the two bones apart.

“I believe when he followed through on his [final] pass, he felt that pop,” Dr. Chao said. “I’m over 95 percent sure this is what it is.

“The good news is recovery is reliable. I don’t have any worries about the Bengals and their $275 million man.”

NFL Inquiry Won’t Lead To Bengals Fine

The Bengals, you must recall, are under an NFL investigation. The league is looking into whether the club failed to report a Burrow wrist or hand injury leading up to the game that might be connected to the injury he suffered.

“I don’t believe the Bengals will be fined at all,” Dr. Chao said. “I’m familiar with these investigations. Phone call to the doctor. Phone call to the athletic trainer. Call to the team. Let me look at your electronic medical records.

“If there’s a smoking gun it’s going to show in any of those four steps. And that happens in days. You don’t need weeks.”

It’s possible the NFL is allowing its investigation to breathe because of the holiday and to give the Bengals room to breathe amid a season-defining lineup change.

But it’s also possible the league would manage the timing of releasing results to the investigation, which isn’t necessarily a reprise of Watergate, to allow the public relations heat to cool before announcing results.

No Concern On Dolphins De’Von Achane

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane (MCL): He is out of Thursday afternoon’s game against the New York Jets. He was listed on the inactive list.

But no concerns here.

“He’ll play again, maybe next week,” Dr. Chao said. “He’ll be back for Miami’s playoff run. This is not bad.

“Do I think he could have come back into the game on Sunday? He could have, but why risk it? Could he have played today if this was the game to get in the playoffs or the Super Bowl? I think he could. I think he comes back and it’s fine.

“No issues. No issues.”

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero