ProFootballDoc: Thursday Night Football Key Injuries and Advantages

Monday’s analysis was dead on with an easy Patriots win/cover and the under. Since it wasn’t on of the five weekly picks, it doesn’t count towards the official 64% win record against the spread.

Tonight’s NFC West battle could decide the division. The Seahawks need the win to cut the 49ers lead to one game. A San Francisco win would cement the division crown as the 49ers would go three games up with three to play and would have swept the season series. San Francisco already topped the Seahawks 27-7 in Week 2.

The explosive Deebo Samuel is out for sure as what we opined on Sunday has come true. He suffered a mild high ankle and mild MCL sprain and is out for several weeks.

Here is the rest of the health analysis and our recommendation from the Sports Injury Central algorithm.

SF @ SEA under 43.5

The key injuries are to Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and to “Mr. Now Very Relevant” Brock Purdy from the 49ers. Both seem likely to play with the ankle and oblique injury respectively. With both squads likely to rely on a run game, the under seems a reasonable play looking at health. Of course, the 49ers without the aforementioned Samuel diminishes their explosiveness.

The San Francisco defense has gotten healthier defensively with the return of Arik Armstead but still do not have Javon Kinlaw. With the Purdy left oblique injury, it may be harder to throw deep (which is unlikely anyways), Christian McCaffrey was limited again with his knee due to a likely patella tendonitis but will play through.

Seattle is a tough place to play. The 12th man is loud, even though the stadium is outdoors and not a dome. However, the 49ers are hot, winning their last six games. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have lost three of four. San Francisco is actually getting healthier. So the algorithm pick is the under 43.5, but the additional lean is to the hot hand of the 49ers -3.5.

Let’s hope for an action-filled and injury-free contest.