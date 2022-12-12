ProFootballDoc: Three QB Injuries And Monday Night Football Health Analysis

Three QB concussions and a slew of Jets health issues headline the top injuries coming out of NFL Week 14. Russell Wilson, Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley all suffered concussions.

The other big injury concern was 49ers WR/RB Deebo Samuel where we detailed the high ankle sprain which is not season-ending, but could be regular-season ending.

The best call of the week was the Jaguars taking advantage of the Titans defense and winning outright as a road underdog. But, the week overall was only break even. The running total for injury advantage plays drops to 41-25-4 (+16 against the spread) for the five picks through Week 14.

Monday night presents a final opportunity for health advantages.

NE -2.5 @ AZ under 43.5

What stands out on the above Field View is the injury ravaged Cardinals offensive line where four out of five original starters are out. The Patriots rely on their defense to win games and this sets up to be a New England and under gave based on health. The Pats will be without top WR Jakobi Meyers and RB Damien Harris. Still no Rondale Moore or Zach Ertz for the Cards. Will Bill Belichick exploit the Cardinals’ offensive line to contain Kyler Murray? That seems to be the play here.

No more bye weeks and a final four game stretch to the season. In this most unusual season, the Panthers and Lions are on the cusp of playoff spots. A fun final four game stretch is in store before the NFL’s playoff begin.