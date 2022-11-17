ProFootballDoc: Significant Long Term Concerns For Recent Titans First Round Pick Caleb Farley

Top Titans cornerback Caleb Farley will likely end his second season on IR. If so, it’ll mark the second straight season he’s finished injured and inactive. As a rookie first round draft pick Farley tore his ACL and just recently began to round into form. But now Farley’s out again with a back injury that we feel has potential long-term ramifications.

Prior to the draft, OutKick indicated why Farley’s back was a big issue and why the top talent at corner might fall. He was a projected top-10 pick and many considered him to be the draft’s top CB. But he fell to the Titans at pick #22 with Jaycee Horn #8 (Panthers) and Patrick Surtain #9 (Broncos) selected before him.

ProFootballDoc: Two Top NFL Draft Picks That May Fall Due to Medical 24-year-old Caleb Farley is injured.



Though 9 Games, Farley Has 10 Tackles This Season

Farley has reportedly already had two lumbar disc surgeries at L4-5 and L5-S1 levels. He is slated to have a third surgery for a herniated disc. This likely means revision surgery at one of the previous levels. If this turns into a fusion, his career may be done due to the loss of motion. However, a second surgery at the same level does not bode well long term. This is why we had concerns pre-draft.

The Titans have made calculated risks on injured top picks before. Taking Jeffrey Simmons late in the first round with a torn ACL has panned out. It remains to be seen if Farley will.

The Titans have already had a rash of injuries on all three levels of the defense. Not ideal, considering they’re visiting the Packers this evening for Thursday Night Football. There is the possibility of getting healthier at the other spots, but Farley is someone who has long term concerns.