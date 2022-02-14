ProFootballDoc: Rams WR Odell Beckham, Jr. Leaves With Apparent Left Knee Injury

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Rams wideout Odell Beckham, Jr. exited the second quarter of Super Bowl 56 with an apparent left knee injury. The receiver immediately reached for his knee after going down without any contact.

OutKick’s ProFootballDoc speculates that Odell retore his ACL. He first suffered the left knee injury as part the Cleveland Browns in 2020 — facing the Cincinnati Bengals in the regular season.

“Beckham was running a crossing route when slowed down to catch the ball and his left foot stuck in the turf,” notes Dr. Chao. “His left knee shifted non-contact and he went down holding his knee before walking off the field gingerly.”

The Rams declared Odell “questionable” for the remainder of the contest after heading to the blue medical tent. He retreated to the locker room as both teams broke off for halftime.

OBJ exited the contest with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Rams head coach Sean McVay commented after halftime that OBJ was unlikely to return.

Worry for left knee ACL retear on @obj. Hope I am wrong but left foot sticks in turf and knee shifts non contact.🙏 pic.twitter.com/qyEYeavY7M — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) February 14, 2022

