ProFootballDoc: Los Angeles Rams Injury Report With Hidden Good News

There has been a lot of talk about the nine Rams players on the first injury report of Super Bowl week, but the pending health news is actually positive.

First off, five of these players were listed as full practice and that actually meant good news for starters Andrew Whitworth, Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp. The two listed as limited practice — Cam Akers with a shoulder and Van Jefferson with a knee — are expected to play through. The final two, Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom, did not practice. But their availability was always in question, even before the official report.

Three key players not even listed are headed for a return, and that is the pending good news that most in media have not discussed. RB Darrell Henderson (knee), DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (pec) and CB Robert Rochell (chest) have all been designated for return, but their practice status is not listed since they are technically still on injured reserve.

All three may be activated to the roster by Friday. Henderson is now six weeks from an MCL sprain and is poised to be the Rams’ most dynamic ball carrier as discussed here:

Joseph-Day, three months from a pec tear, will add to the already formidable Rams defensive line featuring Aaron Donald. Rapp is poised to return from a multi-week concussion absence and will play alongside veteran Eric Weddle, who has played well after coming out of retirement.

The Rams were already the slightly healthier side, and by the end of the week, their SIC scores should rise even more, as seen in the Field View.

