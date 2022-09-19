ProFootballDoc: Injury Analysis for Monday Night NFL Double Header

Not dominant but another winning week at 3-2 on Sunday picks against the spread.

With the Week 1 at 4-1, that leaves us at 7-3 which is slightly ahead of the 60% two-year track record. This week was led by the strong under call in Bucs at Saints despite being played in a dome.

The 49ers are now Jimmy Garoppolo’s team again after the Trey Lance ankle fracture that has his season over.

By video, Jerry Juedy has an SC joint sprain. Alvin Kamara and Justin Herbert are nursing rib cartilage fractures.

The Cowboys win without Dak Prescott but may lose Dalton Schultz for a few weeks to a PCL sprain.

We have a special treat with two games on Monday Night Football and they will overlap some.



TEN @ BUF over 47.5

Both defenses have some injury issues and this could prove to be a high scoring contest. The Titans have issues in pass coverage. Kristian Fulton is out with a hamstring injury and fellow CB Caleb Farley is still recovering from ACL tear from last season.

Meanwhile the Bills are still without #1 CB Tre’Davious White and will miss top DL Ed Oliver due to an ankle. Gabe Davis has an ankle injury but could still play. Titans will have to keep up and we lean to a big game from Derrick Henry, but either way, this seems to position as a high scoring game.

MIN @ PHI

Two evenly matched teams on the field and for injury. Look for some scheme advantages here as there doesn’t seem to be an obvious injury play. Look forward to a hard-hitting matchup for the back end of the overlapping games.

What a great way to end the first two weeks of the NFL season. Let’s keep the winning ways going next Sunday!