ProFootballDoc: Analysis of Boxing Day Monday Night Football

A third consecutive day of NFL football on the day after Christmas has the Chargers in Indianapolis tonight. Many playoff scenarios are playing out with two weeks of regular season football to go.

As Week 16 ends tonight, there are lots of quarterback questions headed into Week 17. It seems like Jalen Hurts will try to return this week with a SC joint sprain as not only do the Eagles not have the No. 1 seed locked up, they could with some bad luck end up as a wild card. Lamar Jackson seems destined to miss Week 17 and head for a Week 18 or playoff return. Mike White is set to return for the Jets after multiple rib injuries as the Zach Willson starting days seem over. Ryan Tannehill had ankle surgery as the Titans continue their freefall.

With the Packers as our fifth pick, their upset in Miami leaves our season record at 43-29-4 (+14 against the spread). This is our third season doing this with OutKick and each season we have been at or above a net win a week. This season thru 16 weeks, we are slightly behind that historical pace at +14 and we have two more weeks to get to a net +18 which is our goal.

LAC -3.5 @ IND

The Chargers can clinch their wild card playoff spot and the Colts have been eliminated. Indianapolis will start Nick Foles with Matt Ryan as a healthy scratch.

The Chargers have improved their health significantly in the trenches and at pass catcher. Besides to offensive and defensive line improvements.

Justin Herbert has both top wide receivers back and fully healthy since his early season rib issues. Key safety Derwin James is back as well from an abdominal issue. Getting healthy at the right time has us liking the Chargers.

The Colts miss top offensive weapon Jonathon Taylor as well as their top LB and CB. Our algorithm expects the Chargers to cruise and the Jeff Saturday era to limp to a close. The Colts are still stinging from blowing a 33-0 lead and losing to the Vikings last week and we are not sure that another QB change will alter that.