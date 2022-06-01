Problems Are Poppin’ As Movie Theaters Facing Popcorn Shortage

As if the world didn’t have enough problems, now you may not even be able to eat popcorn when you go to a movie.

No, seriously. The United States and its theaters are experiencing a shortage of the most-purchased snack, per the Wall Street Journal.

So if you’re going to see the new “Top Gun,” you may want to bring your own bag. (Just pretend you didn’t read that here, because we’re not certain it’s entirely legal.)

Anyway, the chief executive of Preferred Popcorn, Norm Krug, told the WSJ that trouble may be on the horizon.

“Popcorn supply will be tight,” were Krug’s exact words, and he would know, given its his company is the one that provides the (sometimes extra) buttery goodness to the theaters.

Krug didn’t get into specifics. So it’s actually hard to know why popcorn kernels may not be as readily available as they once were. The only explanation provided seems to be the ol’ it is what it is.

But wait. It gets worse.

“And it’s not just popcorn,” relayed Nextstar Media. “Supply disruptions are also creating shortages of buckets and bags for popcorn, not to mention cups for drinks, trays for nachos and other necessities.”

Keep in mind that the majority of movie theatres make most of their money off concessions sales. So this is one story that may not have a Hollywood ending.

“It’s a mess,” one theater owner told the WSJ.

All we can do now is keep waiting for the sequel, because the popcorn plot really has just begun to thicken.