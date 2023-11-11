Pro-Palestinian Protestors Attack Van Carrying Former UFC Champ Jamahal Hill

Videos by OutKick

A van carrying UFC fighters and staff was surrounded and attacked by protestors in New York City Friday night. Former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill documented the scary incident on Instagram Live.

Hill was in Manhattan to attend UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden when his van got caught in a massive Pro-Palestinian mob gathered to demand a ceasefire in Gaza. Along with Hill was his manager Brian Butler, UFC Hall of Famer Robbie Lawler, former bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen and UFC staff and security.

Butler says the mob surrounded the group as they left a nightclub and things got ugly fast.

Man in van tries to drive through march on 47th street and 7th Ave pic.twitter.com/SXd9xPuUif — 🐬 (@thizzl_) November 11, 2023

“People were saying, ‘Go, step on the gas. Step on the gas.’ People started trickling over because we were at the very front. I think they were curious because it was a big Sprinter van, so they started coming up and putting their signs and stuff up on the window,” Butler told MMA Junkie.

“Then they got a look inside and they could see it was UFC security in there, and they were like, ‘Oh, UFC people.’ Then they started saying stuff like, you know, just mob mentality stuff. Nothing other than that sheer energy that was going on. It was like, ‘UFC people are bitches,’ UFC people are this and that.”

Jamahal Hill Documented The Mayhem On Instagram

“[We’re] trying to leave downtown,” Hill said in a video.

“Our bus is being attacked right now by something, some protest or something that’s going on. They’re throwing, they’re breaking our windows, and all this and that… If any of my people down here downtown and you really got me… come get these people up off our bus.”

Video Warning: Strong Language

According to Butler, the attack infuriated his client.

“Jamahal started seeing red, so it was an issue trying to get him calmed down,” Butler said.

“But it started escalating pretty quickly. … It went from zero to having the whole vehicle surrounded and banging on it. The windows started breaking, and then Jamahal said he saw someone pull out a knife and they slashed all our tires. It could have been a very bad situation.”

Miraculously, no one was hurt. But as Butler wrote on Instagram, “This was a sliver of a hair away from being catastrophic.”

