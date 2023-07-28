Pro-Life Supporters Attacked Outside D.C. Planned Parenthood, Police Make No Arrests: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

A pair of pro-life protesters were attacked by a man outside of a Washington D.C. Planned Parenthood, and the police allegedly did nothing.

Terrisa Bukovinac posted a video last week of two people outside of the Planned Parenthood attacking her and another man because they were “offering resources to families in crisis,” according to her tweet.

In the video, you can see a man absolutely rag-doll a male pro-life protester and a woman, presumably Terrisa, appears to be struck in the face at one point early in the exchange. Bukovinac told the Catholic News Agency the altercation started verbally before escalating to physical violence.

You can watch the attack unfold below.

🚨Two proaborts decided to assault me and another pro-life defender outside Planned Parenthood in Washington DC this morning simply for standing on the sidewalk offering resources to families in crisis



The police refused to press charges @PAAUNOW pic.twitter.com/CEUzH4az5Y — Terrisa Bukovinac (@Terrisalin) July 22, 2023

Police allegedly made no arrests in pro-life attack.

Bukovinac, who describes herself as liberal, tweeted that police did not do anything when it came time to make some arrests. CNA reported there is an investigation underway.

I’ve reached out to Washington D.C. and Bukovinac for further details about what happened, why no arrests were made and if there is any other available information.

Neither got back to me by the time of publication.

People attacked outside of Washington D.C. Planned Parenthood. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Violence is completely unacceptable in a situation like this.

Violence is almost always unacceptable. Outside of very narrow situations like war, hostage rescue, self-defense, police stopping an ongoing threat and things of that nature, violence shouldn’t ever be condoned.

You can’t tolerate violence in a civilized society. You simply can’t allow it. Can’t let it happen.

Being pro-life doesn’t mean you’re a Republican 🙄 — Terrisa Bukovinac (@Terrisalin) July 22, 2023

It definitely can’t be condoned or tolerated when it comes to protesting. That’s a fundamental right every single American enjoys.

Protesting and freedom of speech are constitutionally protected rights. Being attacked for protesting abortion or anything else is downright sickening.

It’s anti-American, and it must be condemned. By not condemning it, you’re essentially condoning it. Totally wrong and unacceptable.

Washington D.C. allegedly didn’t arrest people responsible for attacking pro-life protesters. (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see if the police explain why no arrests were made. That one dude was slammed like it was a UFC match. Can’t tolerate it or let it happen. Appalling on all levels. Make sure to check back for any comment we might get from the police or Bukovinac.