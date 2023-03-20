Videos by OutKick

Princeton basketball is on a remarkable run in the NCAA Tournament. After taking down No. 2-seed Arizona in the First Round and No. 7-seed Missouri in the Second Round, the Tigers are the fourth No. 15 seed in March Madness history to reach the Sweet Sixteen.

There’s nothing like watching the NCAA Tournament in person, especially when it’s a Cinderella like Princeton. Punch your ticket to the Sweet 16 at StubHub, the easiest place to buy/sell tickets to all the biggest games.

A large part of their success stems from the hot hand of Ryan Langborg, who dropped a game-high 22 points in the Round of 32. The 6-foot-4, 196-pound senior guard is one of the best pure shooters in school history and when he’s hot, he doesn’t miss.

Ryan Langborg : 22 points on 8-17 shooting, 4-12 from 3, 6 rebounds & 4 assists in 37 minutes (Averages 12 points per game this season) pic.twitter.com/3hmdHfGlN5 — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) March 19, 2023

He also embodies everything that is Princeton, stereotypes (in this case, the good ones) and all.

The California-native grew up in the San Diego area and went to La Jolla Country Day for high school. Tuition costs more than $40,000 per year for grades 9-12. Not cheap!

Langborg’s father swam at Yale, his mother went to Pepperdine. Their son is lighting it up at Princeton, both on the court and in the classroom.

Although Langborg is having a tremendous March, his NBA Draft prospects are slim. Could he go play overseas? Sure. Could he maybe make it into the G-League? Perhaps.

However, Langborg’s future is likely in something other than basketball. Specifically — yep, you might have guessed it — finance.

Ryan Langborg

Langborg is set to graduate with his Bachelor’s degree in Economics later this year. His professional experience could not be more on-brand.

From October of 2020 through May of 2021, Langborg interned with WinSanTor, a “private biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of treatments for peripheral neuropathies.” Smart people things.

During that summer, Langborg was a ‘Summer Analyst’ for Financial Compass Group, a “financial services firm that provides retirement plans, investment, insurance, and employee benefit services.” It allowed him to focus on ETFs, asset allocation and portfolio construction.

Most recently, since June of 2022, Langborg has served as an Acquisition Analyst intern at JPI Companies. JPI is one of the more notable investment management companies in the country.

Langborg is on his way to making a lot of money as a young professional and beyond, and he is doing it in the most predictable field possible. Of course he’s in finance and wealth management. Of course.

Ryan Langborg #3 of the Princeton Tigers reacts after a basket during the first half against the Missouri Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 18, 2023 in Sacramento, California.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the meantime, though, Langborg is focused on leading Princeton to the Elite Eight with a win over Creighton on Friday. Once the run comes to an end, it’s off to six-figure(+) salaries!