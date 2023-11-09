Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are Very Upset Family Guy Depicted Them As ‘Spoiled Brats’

Videos by OutKick

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shall not be parodied. At least that is what they believe.

This time, the Duchess of Sussex lady is upset that she was included in a recent episode of Family Guy.

A report from Closer magazine says she called their inclusion an “outrageous slur.” Meghan says the show targeted her unfairly and she won’t stand for it.

“Meghan said she won’t be humiliated like this and is desperate for a solution. They’re in full panic mode,” a source told the outlet.

Markle then called the parody an “attack from inside Hollywood.”

Specifically, the couple doesn’t like how the episode depicted them as “self-entitled grifters [and] spoilt brats.”

We will just leave that there….

Family Guy is now getting in on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mockery. Even Hollywood doesn’t know why Netflix is paying them any money!! Hysterical! pic.twitter.com/olD7SsMTAv — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) October 24, 2023

The episode in question mocked Meghan and Harry over their new Netflix deal that is rumored to be worth $100 million, which they earned from riding the waves of victimhood.

OutKick’s Mike Gunzelman covered the episode at the time:

The scene begins with Peter Griffin sitting at a bar with Quagmire and Cleveland as he begins to think of ways to get money that he believes he is owed.

It then cuts to Markle and Harry sitting poolside being waited on by a butler who then brings them “a check for millions of dollars for no one knows what,” before Harry dismissively pushes it aside and tells him to “put it with the rest of them.”

Markle then chimes in saying it’s time for them to do their daily $250,000 Instagram post for Del Taco before Harry says that he shouldn’t have left the “made-up nonsense” of being a Royal and all the drama that comes with it, just to be stuck where he is now… with Markle.

A butler also stops by to see Harry and Meghan by the pool, saying “Sir, your millions from Netflix for … No one knows what [is here].”

“Put it with the rest of them,” Harry replies.

We found that scene quite clever.

Though not quite as clever as the South Park episode titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour” that decpited the couple earlier his year:

Word is Meghan Markle considered suing South Park for that episode. #Snowflake.

While troubled himself, Harry may have botched this whole marriage thing.