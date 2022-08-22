President Joe Biden and Governor Ron DeSantis Hold Same Stance On Florida Sports Gambling, Clay Travis Reacts

Clay Travis discussed how US President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis both hold the same stance on sports gambling in Florida – they both want you to be able to gamble in the sunshine state.

The OutKick founder explained that the Federal Government and DOJ is in agreement with DeSantis and the state of Florida, where both believe there needs to be a return of the ability to have sports gambling throughout the state of Florida.

“I want sports gambling to be legal in every state in America,” Clay said.

