President Biden Has Tested Postive For COVID-19, ‘Doing Great’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement this morning announcing that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

Per the statement, 79-year-old President Biden is fully-vaccinated and has twice been boosted. He is currently experiencing very mild symptoms and is being treated with Paxlovid. President Biden is isolating from staff within the White House and plans to participate in planned meetings throughout the day via phone and Zoom.

The President had been scheduled to travel to Pennsylvania on Thursday for a speech on gun safety and crime as well as a DNC fundraiser.

President Biden has tweeted that he’s “doing great” and “keeping busy!”

 

