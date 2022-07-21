President Biden Has Tested Postive For COVID-19, ‘Doing Great’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement this morning announcing that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

Per the statement, 79-year-old President Biden is fully-vaccinated and has twice been boosted. He is currently experiencing very mild symptoms and is being treated with Paxlovid. President Biden is isolating from staff within the White House and plans to participate in planned meetings throughout the day via phone and Zoom.

BREAKING: President Joe Biden has tested POSITIVE for covid-19 per WH statement pic.twitter.com/xZMNQDqe5i — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) July 21, 2022

The President had been scheduled to travel to Pennsylvania on Thursday for a speech on gun safety and crime as well as a DNC fundraiser.

*Updated*

President Biden has tweeted that he’s “doing great” and “keeping busy!”

Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today. Keeping busy! pic.twitter.com/uf7AsOg571 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF