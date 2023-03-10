Premier League Language Coach Being ‘Blocked’ From Working With Some Players For Being Too Hot

Videos by OutKick

Soccer is truly a global game. Players from all over the world travel great distances at times to play for a particular team. If the team is in a country where the player doesn’t speak the language they’re going to hire a language coach.

If you’re a player joining the Premier League, you might turn to language coach Sara Duque. The former sports lawyer is fluent in multiple languages and claims to have “developed the world-first language program specifically designed for top-level players and coaches.”

Premier League language coach (Image Credit: Sara Duque/Instagram)

On her website, Duque shares some details about the services she provides. Her “unique formula” is tailored for players to give them the ability to communicate in everyday situations.

As an added benefit of hiring Duque, she has studied Sports Psychology and Mental Coaching in Spain and the USA. She gets the pressures of being an athlete at the highest level. You’re not going to find this with your typical language coach.

You would think that being fluent in multiple languages, and studying sports psychology, that hiring her as a language coach would be a no-brainer.

There’s only one problem that’s preventing hiring Duque from being a no-brainer. She’s too hot. That’s not her problem. That’s a problem some of the partners of the players making the move to the Premier League have.

Too Hot To Be A Language Coach In The Premier League?

The credentials are being thrown right out the window after a doing some scrolling on Duque’s Instagram. Sure there are testimonials that pop up on her page, but there are also pictures of her in a bikini at the beach.

According to the Argentine show, Invasores, many of the wives and girlfriends are jealous of her and don’t want them giving their partners lessons. They’ve essentially blocked her from working with their partners.

Soccer players aren’t know to be the most faithful group. If you’re with one with a wandering eye then keeping them away from Duque makes sense. You wouldn’t want the language of love slipping into the lesson plans.