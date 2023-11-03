Possum Crashes TCU-Texas Tech Game; Fans Call For Liberation And Blame Michigan

Videos by OutKick

Thursday night’s college football game between TCU and Texas Tech wasn’t PETA-friendly.

A wild possum (or opossum, for the purists) appeared on the field, interrupting the game at the end of the first quarter, and getting subsequently dragged off with its mouth agape in shock — like someone who just witnessed the ending to “The Sixth Sense.”

My kid when I tell him it’s time to leave the playground. pic.twitter.com/aiG5Vvq5eG — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 2, 2023

And of course, how is Michigan at fault for this … ?

Venue workers detained the rogue creature but calls for its liberation sprang at Jones AT&T Stadium. In a Shyamalan twist, activists and college football fans banded together, calling for the release of the possum for “wrongful detainment.”

The Red Raiders held a 10-7 advantage over TCU at the time of the interruption.

AM I BEING DETAINED https://t.co/cz5AEE3zHf — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) November 2, 2023

Social media’s reaction to the scurrying creature also dubbed the possum “innocent.”

“This is what peak athleticism looks like,” one possum fan proclaimed.

“Clearly a drone being piloted by Connor Stalions,” one skeptical CFB fan asked.

“Wrong reaction to seeing one of our great allies in the animal kingdom,” another person added.

Texas football rules.

Somehow we’ll find out the possum was a Texas Tech plant on the sidelines, stealing signals https://t.co/C99P0G3u8M — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 3, 2023

