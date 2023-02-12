Videos by OutKick

Portland State basketball hit the most insane buzzer-beater of the year thus far on Saturday. Northern Arizona was absolutely stunned after hitting a buzzer-beater of its own.

The game was seemingly in hand for Portland State after it went up 86-78 with 1:21 remaining in regulation. And then the Vikings went ice cold.

They did not score over the course of the next 80.6 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks pushed back with three quick buckets and cut the deficit to two with about seven seconds remaining. To try and keep the game alive, they fouled.

Portland State went to the line for a one-and-one, but missed the front end.

As the clock ticked down, NAU pushed the ball across half court without a timeout, found a look from beyond the arc, and knocked down a triple as time expired. Or so it seemed.

The Lumberjacks exploded onto the court in celebration as the (sparse) home crowd went wild.

The celebration was preemptive. After reviewing the footage, the officials put 0.4 seconds back on the clock.

With no automatic ball advancement like in the NBA, Portland State had to go the length of the court and get a shot up before time expired. It had less than a second to do so and it would take a miracle.

Sure enough, a miracle came to fruition.

Vikings forward Hunter Woods chucked a full-court pass from the far baseline. On the other end, guarded by two Lumberjacks defenders, sophomore Isaiah Johnson somehow went up, got his hand on the pass and redirected it toward the hoop for the game-winner.

Replay showed that he didn’t even have the ball fully in his hand before he pushed it over out-stretched hands and in. He was immediately mobbed by his teammates.

