Portland State Coach Claims Player Got Ear Ripped Off Against Oregon

A Portland State player had a much worse time than the rest of his team during a blowout loss to Oregon.

The Ducks beat the brakes off the Vikings to open the season, and the final score was 81-7 by the time the game ended. It was more of a massacre than a college football matchup.

Well, it was a really bad day for one unnamed player because a guy lost his ear, head coach Bruce Barnum has revealed.

Portland State player lost his ear against Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

“We had one guy get his ear ripped off. They sewed it back on and now they say he has a concussion. He’s out, but I think he’s fine,” Barnum said during an interview on “The Bald Faced Truth.”

How bad was the situation? The unidentified player’s entire ear didn’t come off, but it certainly was still grisly.

“Not the whole ear, but partial ear detachment. I think it was from when he got his helmet knocked off and his ear didn’t come out of his helmet,” Barnum further explained.

Losing 81-7 is a really bad day. That’s about as bad as it gets in terms of how a football game can go. It was a complete butt kicking from start to finish.

It’s going to be a long time until the Vikings wash away the stench of the loss to Oregon. The team will certainly be licking its wounds for the foreseeable future.

Portland State coach Bruce Barnum revealed a player lost his ear against Oregon. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, there’s a difference between losing a game and losing part of your year. Losing an ear is just gross to think about.

Imagine there’s just a hole on the side of your head with no ear attached. That’s going to make a lot of people feel like they have an uneasy stomach.

Anyone who says they could see someone lose an ear and not get grossed out is simply lying or a hell of a lot tougher than the average person.

Portland State got rocked by Oregon 81-7. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully, this unnamed Portland State player is able to recover and bounce back. He now has an injury that will win just about any comparison at the bar. Milk it for all it’s worth, young man.