Porn Star Shuts Down Jealous Girlfriend By Informing Her That She’s Not To Blame For The Woman’s Boyfriend Buying Her Nudes

A porn star’s night out at the bar was almost ruined by a jealous girlfriend who approached her in an attempt to embarrass her. The attempt backfired and the successful adult content creator turned the back-and-forth into a business venture.

MelRose Michaels, who lives in Nashville, isn’t new to the world of adult content. At 30, she’s already put more than a decade in the indusrty.

She got her start as a cam girl back in 2011 and now reportedly takes home at least $30,000 a month. The ride hasn’t been an entirely smooth one for her. The career path she’s chosen has opened her up to haters and jealousy.

But being the savvy veteran of the porn industry that she is, MelRose knows exactly how to handle the haters. In fact, one encounter with a jealous girlfriend at the bar left her with her hand raised and an idea for new apparel.

“I was actually out on a night out with a couple of friends and someone who had identified me as a sex worker who had seen me online or Googled me, or what have you, actually approached me at a bar and tried to sl*t-shame me,” MelRose told SEEN TV.

“They said something along the lines of ‘it must be so embarrassing knowing everyone in here has seen you naked’ and my instant reply – because I’ve been in these situations a time or two – is ‘it’s not my fault that your boyfriend buys my nudes.'”

This Porn Star Knows A Business Idea When It Pops Up In Her Head

As you might expect that response hit a little too close to home. The girlfriend didn’t have anything chambered that could have competed with what was just said to her.

The girlfriend had been buried alive. There was no coming back from that response. Nobody’s buying the girlfriend’s nudes and here she is realizing that fact in real-time.

Not to mention that in all likelihood her boyfriend was actually buying MelRose’s nudes. Truly a tough night at the bar for the girlfriend.

Instead of losing herself in the joy of the victory, the porn vet had an idea pop into her head.

She continued, “And they were really taken aback by that. And that’s when a light bulb went off in my head, like if I could just wear a shirt that said that I wouldn’t have to have these conversations in public spaces. I could take back my identity.”

That happened in 2018. After the incident, MelRose fired up the printing presses, started a clothing line, and slapped her one-liner “Your boyfriend buys my nudes” on the apparel.

She’s thrown other phrases like “There’s a reason I look familiar” and “Stigma looks good on you” on the clothes as well. All in an attempt to end the stigma surrounding her line of work.

“It’s within us as a culture, as a species, as everything. It’s what makes the world turn. Sex is used to sell everything in anything in the world,” she said.

“But when you use your own sexuality to sell or profit from yourself, then suddenly it’s off limits or against the rules. That’s so mind-blowing to me.”

Keep fighting the good fight, MelRose Michaels.