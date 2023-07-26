Porn Star Says She Was Once Set On Fire During A Scene

Videos by OutKick

Porn star Phoenix Marie is a veteran of the adult film industry. The 41-year-old has been in the adult film industry for almost 17 years now. As you can imagine with that many years under her belt she has seen and done just about everything that can be done.

During a recent appearance on the podcast Pillow Talk, she revealed just how far she’s gone for a scene. According to Phoenix, real name Melissa Marie Hutchison, she was once set on fire while filming a scene for the fetish site Kink.

Adult film actress Phoenix Marie at the XBIZ Awards. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

Her path to being set on fire started with candle wax. After trying that move a couple of times she decided candle wax wasn’t for her. That’s when she was asked to step things up to being set on fire.

“That burnt like a b*tch… I was like it was cool it was intimate,” she told host Ryan Pownall about the candle wax scene. “I’ll try anything once, I’ll actually try anything twice, because you don’t know if somebody did it right the first time.”

After trying it a second time, the director asked her to go the extra mile. She continued, “It was my second time so then I know ‘no candle wax.’ They were like ‘how do you feel about being set on fire?'”

Phoenix expressed concerns about her weave, but the directors reassured her that everything would be just fine. They told her oil up her hair and put it in a bun before they set her on fire.

There Isn’t Much Phoenix Marie Hasn’t Seen

A couple of the male porn stars expressed interest in joining in on the scene. She explained that the scary part for her was making sure she didn’t set one of the guys on fire.

“The only scary part of it was me on fire giving oral sex to my friend Jason Brown and I’m like ‘this is hot’… then they put out the fire because they knew like it was getting close to the skin.”

After filming the scene and coming away from it without anyone being injured, Phoenix found out just how dangerous it can be. Fellow porn star Skin Diamond, who has a phoenix tattoo, revealed to her that she got the ink because someone set her on fire and it went wrong.

Diamond suffered third-degree burns. The tattoo is to cover-up the aftermath of that.

When asked if she was paid extra to get set on fire by the podcast host, Phoenix replied, “Back in the day I just kinda wanted to play. Porn is a safe space where… you do whatever you want.”

I just realized that I might not know what a safe space is. I thought it was somewhere that people who can’t handle reality went to relieve their anxiety with coloring books and Play-Doh.

That might not be the case. According to Phoenix Marie, porn is a safe space. A safe space where sometimes you get burned with candle wax and set on fire.