Porn Star Kendra Lust Is All In On The Lions

Videos by OutKick

Have the Detroit Lions finally put it all together? Sitting at the top of the NFC North with a 3-1 record through the first four games of the season seems to indicate that they’ve made some improvements over last year’s 9-8 team.

With Aaron Rodgers no longer in Green Bay and the Vikings and Bears both circling the early season drain, it certainly looks like the Lions are ready to make a run. Fans are excited and that includes porn star Kendra Lust.

Kendra Lust hosts her birthday party celebration at Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

The noted fan of Detroit sports bought in on the hype surrounding the team prior to them kicking off the season with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Following another win in primetime last Thursday night at Lambeau over the Packers, she’s all in on the Lions.

During an appearance on Stacey King’s podcast Gimme the Hot Sauce, Lust admitted how happy she is that her team is delivering early on the hype that they entered the season with.

In clip from her appearance, she briefly breaks down the season the Lions are having so far this year. After declaring that they were legit, she credited the defense with the hot start.

“I mean, our defense is insane. I am just so happy because every year they get all hyped up and ready, and it’s like, don’t embarrass us.”

This Porn Star Is Happy With The Lions Start

The team is definitely not embarrassing their fans this year. Not yet, anyway. There’s still plenty of football left to be played, but it has to feel good rooting for a team that’s at the top of their division after years of disappointment.

Lust is enjoying what she’s seeing so far out of her team. She’s all in on head coach Dan Campbell and the risks he takes and she’s all in the Lions kicking Green Bay’s ass.

As Lust said, the defense is playing well to start the season. The offense looks good, and while Jared Goff isn’t going to light you up for 350 yards every week, he’s going to complete passes and move the ball.

Looking ahead on their schedule and it’s easy to see why Lust is going all in on this Lions team. They got off to a very good start and that’s likely to help them going forward.

There are really only a handful of games that look like they could give them trouble. This could be a 12 or 13 win team at the end of the year.

Forget Kendra Lust being all in on the Lions, I’m not even a fan and I’m in on them now as well.