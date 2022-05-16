Poll Shows that Americans Stop Buying Products From Companies That Engage in Politics

The overwhelming majority of Americans do not want companies from which they buy to make political statements.

A new study from the Trafalgar Group found that 87 percent of Americans say they are “somewhat likely or very likely to stop using a product or service of a company that openly advocates for a political agenda” that they oppose.

“When an overwhelming majority of Americans, from all political backgrounds, say they are now likely to boycott companies they disagree with, it’s an indicator that regardless of what side they choose to take, this is a losing battle for the companies,” Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action, said following the results.

Though 87 percent is likely an exaggeration — because other than Starbucks, where else can you buy coffee that is that overpriced and tempting? — consumer response agrees that Americans react negatively to companies that engage in political activity.

The public relations firm Zeno — which reps Coca-Cola, Hershey’s, Netflix, and Starbucks — recently told clients that taking stances on controversial topics like abortions alienates, on average, 15 to 30 percent of company stakeholders, in addition to declining sales.

Perhaps the best reference is what happened when television programming leaned into social issues in 2020, a year that included COVID, a presidential election, and a rise of racial protests in US cities.

The brands that embraced politics the strongest — award shows, ESPN, the NBA, late-night, reality TV — drew record lows. Some are yet to recover and may not.

Focusing on sports, nearly half of America changed its sports viewing habits after the leagues promoted political groups, like the Black Lives Matter organization.

People stopped watching when content began preaching. They will and have done the same in terms of buying tangible products.

As I’ve argued before, I don’t discourage individual workers from speaking out on polarizing topics but question corporations that do. There’s documented evidence that this is bad for business to publicize a political agenda, thus doing so only proves that a company is sacrificing customers to fit in with the crowd.

Call that admirable if you wish. It’s foolish and a form of virtue signaling.

So now you see why independent and alternative brands are thriving. Some Americans just want to buy a Coke or coffee and not participate in a movement.