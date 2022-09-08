Poll: Majority of Americans Would Want to Live in Florida Over California

Ron DeSantis wins again.

The public rivalry between the Florida Governor and California’s Gavin Newsom has escalated in recent months, as both gear up for potential 2024 Presidential runs.

Newsom has hilariously attempted to frame the comparison around freedom, ignoring his horrendous track record of enforcing lockdowns, vaccine mandates and ineffective mask mandates on Californians.

Thankfully, it appears that most Americans have seen through his nonsensical claims, instead choosing to focus on the reality that California is undoubtedly the most poorly run state in the country.

A new poll out Thursday from WPA Intelligence found that voters overwhelmingly preferred to live in Florida over California, by a margin of 61% to 39%.

It seems as if more people want to join Gavin Newsom’s in-laws, who also fled his disastrous “leadership” for Florida during the pandemic:

When broken down by party, Republicans chose Florida at an 83% clip, while 63% of Independents chose the Sunshine State as well.

Another Blow For Gavin Newsom

Democrats, however, chose California 61% of the time, which isn’t terribly surprising given their track record on the issues.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Getty Images)

This is yet another blow for Newsom, whose incompetence has helped contribute to California’s disastrous failure to provide enough electricity to power the nation’s most populous state, just a few days after announcing that they would be banning the sale of gas powered cars.

There may not be a better indicator of Newsom’s disastrous tenure than a normal late-summer heat wave stressing California’s power grid to the point of breaking just after saying that in just a few years, the vast majority of the state will need to be driving electric cars.

Nearly everything he’s done, from endless mandates and his behavior during the pandemic, has ranged from dangerously authoritarian to profoundly hypocritical or horrifyingly inept.

DeSantis by contrast, has created one of the country’s most efficiently run states, with low tax burdens, a commitment to freedom and protecting its citizens from government overreach, and competently managed electricity generation even in extremely warm climates.

His leadership and decision making has created a massive influx of new residents, while California’s seen its population decline several years in a row for the first time in the state’s history.

The choice between California and Florida could not be more clear; California is failing, while Florida is flourishing.

So the results of this poll are entirely unsurprising…well, it’s a bit surprising that Florida didn’t win by an even higher percentage.