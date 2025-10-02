The Return Of Steven Crowder's "Change My Mind" Came With Some Heavy Precautions

Conservative commentator Steven Crowder pulled a Michael Jordan a few days ago with a two-word proclamation plastered all over his YouTube and social media accounts.

"I'm back."

Crowder was referring to his exceedingly popular video series "Change My Mind," in which he would set up a table with a simple prompt urging the liberal student body to debate him on a simple topic.

Some of his more well-received topics include "There Are Only Two Genders" and "Hate Speech Isn't Real."

Recently, Crowder made the decision to eschew "Change My Mind" out of an abundance of caution due to the rising threat of leftist violence at his events.

However, after the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk last month, Crowder had a change of heart and decided to make a comeback.

The comeback didn't come without a few heightened safety regulations, though, and this video of every precaution Crowder had to go through for his return to college campuses is eye-opening, especially if you are unfamiliar with the kind of rhetoric and physical violence his crew has faced in the past.

This man had to put on Kevlar to go speak to college students. Think about that for just a moment.

We live in a country where free speech is embraced, so much so that it is literally the very first amendment in our constitution, yet a regular citizen has to armor up to engage with a bunch of 18–24-year-olds.

And the most ironic part of it all: his topic was about how violent the left has been in recent years.

He's not being overly cautious, either.

I have actually been to a Steven Crowder event, and I've seen firsthand how riled up the other side can get at one of these things.

Coincidentally enough, it was back in 2018 at SMU, the very campus where he made his triumphant return, where I watched a pack of angry leftists foaming at the mouth outside the auditorium that housed Crowder and crew that night.

And that was seven years ago, far before things had gotten this out of hand.

Seeing Crowder back and better than ever is amazing to see, but this video is just a sad reminder of how toxic things have gotten in terms of political discourse, and it sure as hell ain't the conservatives showing up to these events out for blood.

Good to have you back, Steven! And stay safe out there!