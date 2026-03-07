Joe Biden Says America Is In A 'Tough Spot' — I Actually Agree

How did we get in this 'tough spot,' Joe? Maybe you forgot.

I guarantee you read the headline and are either disappointed, angry, or both. Give me a moment to explain.

Some of the most prominent Democrat politicians and public figures gathered in Chicago on Friday for the late Rev. Jesse Jackson's memorial service, including Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden.

When Biden took the stage, he said some off the wall things, which is par for the course for Sleepy Joe.



"I am a hell of a lot smarter than most of you," said Biden. There's nothing quite like making a speech about yourself at someone else's funeral and telling a crowd filled with many black folks that you're more intelligent. But hey, Biden did also say to these same people prior to his presidential run, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

Then Biden said something that I actually agreed with.

Biden claimed that our nation was in a "tough spot," and we're currently under an administration that "doesn't share any of the values" that he and the rest of the attendees held to.

You couldn't be more correct, Joe. We are in a "tough spot," but not as you're implying. No, Trump, his administration, and the majority of Americans don't align with your values. That's why citizens made their voices heard in the last election, and ultimately wanted someone else to hold the most powerful political position in the world. We are in this "tough spot" because of you, and your values.

Southern Border

A big reason we're in a "tough spot" in our nation is because the Biden administration did not steward our national sovereignty well. He, and Border Czar Kamala Harris, allowed millions to flood across our wide open southern border. Our citizens' lives, property and possessions were COMPLETELY disregarded for the sake of foreigners. Laken Riley lost her life because of his "values." I'm glad we don't share those.

Women & Children

Biden and Democrats have shown a blatant disregard for the life, safety, and security of our most vulnerable (children in the womb). And let's not forget women, who they can't, and even refuse to, define. They find no moral objection to Planned Parenthood mobile abortion clinics outside the DNC, minors having the ability to receive irreversible bodily mutilation services, defining it as "gender-affirming care," and have done nothing to stop men from infiltrating women's sports and spaces. I'm glad we don't share those values.

Racism

No, we don't hold to the values of Critical Race Theory, DEI, The 1619 Project, or intersectionality. While ESPN hosts like Ryan Clark try to divide us along racial lines on a sports broadcast, forcing a black vs. white narrative into many of his sports debates, Americans want to judge based on meritocracy and character. NOT skin color.

Free Speech, Our Flag, Our National Anthem, & Our Heroes

While we may agree with the right to peacefully protest and free speech, this administration does not value the promotion and degradation of our nation through kneeling for our anthem, the burning of our flag, the censorship of its citizens, and the disrespect of its law enforcement and military personnel.

I could go on and on, listing a litany of subjects we, as conservative and Christian Americans, don't align on.

So all in all, you’re right, Joe. We are in a "tough spot," which the Trump administration has had to work tirelessly to fix and doesn’t align with any of your anti-God, anti-science, anti-woman, anti-American values.

That’s a good thing.