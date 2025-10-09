Illinois National Guard Photo Goes Viral

As things continue to get out of hand in Chicago thanks to the destructive anti-ICE protests, President Donald Trump decided enough was enough and deployed the national guard to help quell the unrest.

Trump enlisted the help of the Texas National Guard to aid in stopping leftist violence against ICE agents on Tuesday, which, of course, was met with backlash by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

But that's not the best part of this story.

A photo of some of the service members arriving in Illinois has gone viral, and you can see for yourself why this picture has gained a life of its own on the internet.

Let me preface what I am about to say by stating that I have the utmost respect for these men and what they do, as well as all the men and women of our country's armed forces.

I could never thank them enough for what they do to keep this country safe.

Now, with all that out of the way, this picture is awesome.

It's so fitting that these guys are being deployed to Chicago, because the two mustachioed gentlemen in front look like they stepped off the set of Bill Swerski's Superfans.

Those are two of the most Midwest-looking guys I have ever seen in my life, and my mom's side of the family is all from suburban Chicago, so that's saying something.

I fully expect there to be a Walter Payton jersey underneath those fatigues, as well as the faint smell of Busch heavy and Polish sausages.

Of course, plenty of the fine folks on X took their shots at these guys as well, and they were a lot less playful about their ribbing than I was.

Sure, you can make fun of these guys for their weight or their Cubs fan facial hair, but they're still more badass than 99.9% of the people making comments about them on the internet (myself included).

It's just nice to know we have a president who doesn't take any BS and will show some teeth when he needs to do so.

And it's also nice to know that these national guardsmen will get to grab a beer and a brat and watch the Blackhawks game after they get off work.