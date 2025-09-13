Democrats Unveil True Intentions With Charlie Kirk Gun-Control Argument

Another tragedy, another liberal pushing for gun control. How predictable!

Leave it to the Democrat party to turn a national tragedy into their own vehicle to push their weird, faux-utopian gun policies.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk's shocking assassination showed us that there are still plenty of good people in this world on both sides of the aisle, as the shooting was almost universally condemned by prominent figures on both the right and the left.

Unfortunately, plenty of Democrat politicians still used Kirk's death as an opportunity to spew their typical misguided gun control rhetoric.

Today's liberal opportunist is representative Seth Moultan, a Democrat from Massachusetts.

How lovely!

Moultan didn't even wait for Kirk's body to turn cold before he started spouting off about how this is all conservatives' fault.

I won't even get into his first claim about right-wingers committing a majority of the political violence in this country, mainly because the cards are stacked against conservatives in that regard.

When a trans person shoots up a Presbyterian school in Nashville and leaves behind a manifesto about killing kids because they're Christian and white, and that doesn't get labeled as left-wing violence, then maybe I'm the one taking crazy pills.

But I digress, the second half of his mini-rant is the part I take umbrage with the most.

Seth Moultan is pulling the same crap Democrats have after every shooting in recent memory.

Calling for gun control is never the answer, but it's especially not the answer in the Charlie Kirk assassination.

If the FBI is to be believed, Kirk was shot with a bolt-action .30-06 Mauser.

This wasn't an "assault weapon," as the Left often mislabels semi-automatic rifles like AR-15s. This was a single-shot firearm.

They don't get much more "muskets and gunpowder" than a bolt-action .30-06.

When Democrats talk about "sensible gun control," this particular rifle would be the very last bastion of the right to bear arms before they just repealed the Second Amendment altogether.

Are Democrat politicians really this ignorant when it comes to firearms?

Perhaps, but this could also be a sign of something far more nefarious.

When someone tells you who they are, believe them, and Moultan, along with several other liberal policymakers are telling us they want to ban guns outright.

They want to ban "assault rifles" (which isn't even a real word). They want to ban handguns. Now they're trying to ban single-shot, bolt-action rifles.

This isn't accidental.

"Sensible gun control" is just a euphemistic phrase for "we want to repeal the Second Amendment."

That would obviously never work, but the fact they are even approaching this conversation shows how unhinged and uninformed the left has become.

The Second Amendment isn't going anywhere, and quite frankly, there are so many other things that need to change in order to stop violent acts like the Charlie Kirk assassination before we turn to banning guns.

That might not be a conversation Rep. Moultan and his cronies are ready to have, though.