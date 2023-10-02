Plus-Size Travel Influencer Jae’lynn Chaney Reveals 7 Demands For Hotel Industry: Give Us ‘Size-Inclusive’ Amenities

Videos by OutKick

Jae’lynn Chaney, the massive airline passenger who demanded airlines provide free tickets to bigguns’ to enjoy an extra seat to accommodate their fat rolls, is back and now she’s taking aim at the hotel industry.

The plump provocateur is calling on the hotels to accommodate hotel guests by making hallways wider and adding “size-inclusive” amenities. In one of her latest TikToks, Chaney claims she’s “on a mission to revolutionize the travel industry and make it a more accessible, accepting, accommodating place for all.”

Wait, what’s the problem with hotels? Don’t they already offer king beds and walk-in showers where the doors have been removed?

“The needs of plus-sized travelers matter just as much as anybody else. We deserve an environment that respects our needs and body diversity,” Chaney explains.

Uh, huh. Go on.

Embracing Inclusivity in Hospitality. Creating a space where every guest feels valued and comfortable is essential. Size-inclusive hotel amenities are more than just accommodations – they're a statement of respect for diverse needs and body types. From spacious chairs to thoughtful bathroom facilities, every detail matters. Elevators, pool areas, and dining spaces should be designed to ensure ease of movement and relaxation. Let's make travel truly accessible and welcoming for travelers of all sizes and abilities.

Her demands:

“(M)ake elevators and hallways [more] spacious, to allow for easy movement of larger individuals, and those utilizing mobility devices.” Raise toilet seats and add hand-held shower heads so the bigguns’ can reach all the hard-to-reach places with the showerhead. Size-inclusive bathrooms. “These should go up to size 6X and beyond.” It’s unclear what that actually means. Handrails in pools. Sturdier chairs at the pools. Wider lounge chairs. Train staff “to be respectful, understanding and accommodating to travelers of all sizes.”

While Jae Jae is busy running her jowls on TikTok, there are actually entrepreneurs out there who are capitalizing on fat travelers. At The Resort on Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas, the owner, James King, went out and found chairs fat people won’t break. He also went out and bought beds that handle 2,800 pounds and claims they don’t squeak.

According to Curvicality.com, King’s fat hotel was booked solid for two years before COVID. “I did not have a single opening for two years,” King told the site.

Fat travel is such a big deal these days that the New York Times investigated the industry over the summer and found “size-inclusive travel” is now catching on to the point where there are travel companies who are catering to fat people like Chaney.

Tour operators on trips to Indonesia offer bigger harnesses for bigguns’ looking to be launched over rice paddies on a swing.

There’s even a travel company that offers trips to Jamaica where there’s clothing optional beach stretches and jiggling.

Not kidding. It’s right here in the NY Times.

And if you’re gargantuan like Chaney, you can go to a place like Antigua and enjoy huge chairs and reinforced beds. There are even wider sunbeds and bigger showers.

“This almost makes me tear up. Imagine feeling welcome and accommodated!” a TikToker said upon hearing Antigua is now a travel option.