Player Prop For Super Bowl Rematch

Eagles vs. Chiefs, 8:15 ET

Frustrating. That’s basically the only word I have for the past few plays I’ve put out on Outkick. At the start of the season, I was pretty much even every week. Then I went on a bit of a heater and put together winning NFL weeks. This week has been dreadful. I didn’t win Thursday, and my two Sunday plays were of the “close but no cigar” variety and ultimately it doesn’t matter if you lose by one point or 70 it doesn’t put cash in your pocket. My last effort for this NFL week comes in tonight’s Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and the Chiefs.

The Eagles pretty much picked up where they left off last season and somehow still feel like they are flying under the radar. They are 8-1 on the year and their only loss came at the hands of the Jets. They aren’t exactly dominating teams though. It feels like they are escaping with victories instead of coasting and crushing the competition. Their past two wins, against division opponents, always tougher matchups, were just one-score games. There are going to be plenty of storylines tonight – the Super Bowl revenge, the Kelce brothers facing each other once again, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, and (unfortunately) Taylor Swift being there or not. The story of this game really could be who is not on the field. Dallas Goedert isn’t the primary receiving option for the Eagles, but he is a talented receiver and someone that is big for the Philly offense. In addition, the Eagles are likely to be without defensive back Bradley Roby and linebacker Nakobe Dean. Roby might suit up, but almost certainly won’t be 100% in the game. In the Super Bowl, the Chiefs didn’t have an answer for Hurts running the ball. For that matter, they didn’t have much of an answer for him in the passing game. He completed 71% of passes and produced four touchdowns.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 1: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs screams prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Chiefs defense is usually maligned, but this season they’ve been very strong and might even be better than the offense. How they go about stopping Hurts is going to probably be the difference between a win and a loss. This season, he has been slightly less careful with the football, already throwing eight interceptions. His career high is nine and we still have eight games to play. The Chiefs have been solid enough at creating turnovers and they’ve done a great job of being aggressive. Chris Jones isn’t racking up the sack numbers, but because of the attention opposing lines pay him, his teammates are making a big impact. Now, to the offense. Patrick Mahomes has one of the worst groups of receivers in the NFL. Sure, Travis Kelce is still his number one choice and the best tight end in football, but the receivers are getting little separation and there doesn’t seem to be any true connection. Last year, the first without Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs made it work. It seems to be an issue right now for Kansas City. They come into this game off of a bye week. Much has been made about Head Coach Andy Reid’s success off of a bye week, and for good reason. Overall, he is 21-3 off of a bye. The Eagles are also coming in off a bye.

The hardest part of reading this game is actually the bye week. Maybe this is just opinion, but after bye weeks in years past, it seems like the Chiefs use their time to figure out their issues. The Super Bowl flew over the total last year, but I’d lean toward the under and the Eagles winning or covering. Unfortunately for readers, I don’t have an official play on either of them. My best bet for this game is Jalen Hurts to get a touchdown in this game at +115. The Chiefs defense has been good, but I think Hurts is still going to find a way to score in this one.

