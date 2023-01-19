Play the Under in Giants vs. Eagles

Giants vs. Eagles, 8:15 ET

How much of a disaster would it be if the Eagles lose this game? Not only would they be knocked out of the playoffs as the first seed in the NFC, but they would be losing to their divisional rival. I’m not sure that the Eagles fans could survive this, but either way, let’s take fandom out of it and look at this game to see what we have that we can bet on.

The Giants, you could argue, shouldn’t even have beaten the Vikings. But, they did, and now they get to face the Eagles for the third time this season. In the first game they were absolutely blown out with a 48-22 loss at home. This was in a midseason stretch where they lost three of four games and only tied the fourth. The next matchup was their final game of the season and Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley didn’t even play. The Eagles did play most of their team and they only won by six in this game. Jones hasn’t played extremely well this season, in fact the only times he has thrown for over 300 yards in a game were against the Vikings (twice) and the Lions. He’s only averaged 190 yards passing against the NFC East. I can’t believe that if he can’t move the ball through the air the Giants have a shot. The Eagles will just load the box against Barkley and force Jones to beat them. It is the only strategy they need and I don’t know that Jones has the weapons to beat them.

Is Jalen Hurts at full strength? He looked okay a couple of weeks ago against the Giants, but I don’t know if he is at his best right now. The Giants defense should be able to contain him – at least a little bit. If they can keep him from making an impact when scrambling and dare him to beat them with his arm, they can at least keep it close. Outside of Hurts, the offensive line should be the ones carrying the load in this game. The Giants defense is good, but the Eagles offensive line is arguably the best in all of football. If you look at anything other than running back, the Eagles also probably have the edge in this game. So how do the Eagles win this game? They need to return to how they played at the beginning of the year. They started the season 8-0 and only lost one game with Hurst under center on the season.

This should be a cakewalk for the Eagles. I don’t see much of a chance that the Giants have to beat them. I am not sure it is a blowout, but I also don’t think the Giants have figured out some magical formula to beat them. Hurts can beat them with his arm and probably won’t need to. Jones can’t beat the Eagles with his arm, and certainly needs to. I don’t think this goes over the 48 points though, so I’ll take the under. Also, I mentioned in my Chiefs article, I will tease the Eagles -1.5 and Chiefs -2.5 with a six-point teaser at -120.

