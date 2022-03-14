Play The OutKick NCAA Tournament Bracket Challenge

Videos by OutKick

Whether you fill out your bracket based on where you went to college or your favorite conference or just based on a team’s uniforms … well, that’s nice, but . . .

All we know is the OutKick NCAA Bracket Challenge has arrived, offering you another opportunity to shoot your shot and flex your hoops knowledge. (Or just get lucky, as it so often goes.)

Fill out your bracket at the link below for your shot at great prizes, a $500 bar tab at 6th and Peabody, or even four suite tickets to see comedian Bill Burr.

Just click here to enter the OutKick NCAA Bracket Challenge.

Join the @OutKick Bracket Challenge



🏀 Fill out a bracket for your shot at great prizes

💵 $500 bar tab @6thandp

🏆 4 suite tix for @billburr

🍻 @YeeHawBrewing @OleSmokyhttps://t.co/UD79gCE8ym — OutKick 360 (@Outkick360) March 13, 2022

For more NCAA tournament coverage, check out: