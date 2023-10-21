Play in Outkick’s Free NFL Pick’em Contest

Football season is in full swing and we’re cranking up the excitement! NFL fans, here’s your chance to showcase your game-picking prowess and win some cold, hard cash in the process.

Here’s How It Works:

📋 Sign Up: If you haven’t already, join the Outkick Games community. It’s quick, easy, and free. Click HERE to get started. T&Cs apply. Must be 21+ 🏈 Pick Your Games: Think you know who’s going to cover? Put your knowledge to the test! Be sure to fill out the tie-breaker, as we’ll use it to break any equal scores at the top of the board. 💰 Climb the Leaderboard: A perfect score wins a $100 Amazon Gift Card.

Why Join the Fun?

It’s FREE! No hidden charges, no catch.

No hidden charges, no catch. Prizes: Cash isn’t the only thing you could win. Keep an eye out for surprise bonuses and goodies.

Cash isn’t the only thing you could win. Keep an eye out for surprise bonuses and goodies. Bragging Rights: Conquer the leaderboard and let everyone know you’re the best

Conquer the leaderboard and let everyone know you’re the best Compete against Outkick experts: Outkick staff members will be competing in the contests, though they are ineligible for prizes.

Outkick staff members will be competing in the contests, though they are ineligible for prizes. Stay Updated: Our platform keeps you informed with LIVE scoring so you’ll see the results in real-time, ensuring you’re always in the loop.

Ready to Make Your Picks?

JOIN NOW and start your journey to football glory!

Featured NFL Games

Lions at Ravens

Start time: 1:00pm EST

Line: BAL -3.5

Over/Under: 42.5

Despite a 5-1 start to the season, Vegas has Jared Goff and the Lions as underdogs in Baltimore when they take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Clay’s picks on this game: Lions +3

Falcons at Bucs

Start time: 1:00pm EST

Line: TB -2.5

Over/Under: 38.5

Vegas expects this game to be close, but does Clay agree?

Clay’s picks on this game: Bucs -2.5

Bills at Patriots

Start time: 1:00pm EST

Line: BUF -8.5

Over/Under: 41.5

Off to his worst start since 2000, the road doesn’t get any easier for Belichick and the Pats when they host Josh Allen and the Bills.

Clay’s pick: Bills -8.5

Chargers at Chiefs

Start time: 4:25pm EST

Line: KC -5.5

Over/Under: 48.5

Justin Herbert and the Chargers take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead in this AFC West showdown.

Good luck with your picks!